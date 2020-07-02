Menu

Advertising

Sales fly high for Oswestry pensioner's woodwork in aid of Whittington Castle

By Rory Smith | Oswestry | Attractions | Published:

A pensioner’s plan to make 10 bird boxes to help rescue Whittington Castle has snowballed and looks set to raise more than £1,000 for the struggling ancient monument.

Sam Evans is now hard at work making the boxes

Retired newspaper editor Sam Evans, who made a second career of carpentry on leaving journalism 40 years ago, had already raised £150 for the castle’s coronavirus appeal by offering to repair furniture and donating the money paid.

But after being asked to make a bird box, Sam put his design on social media and was inundated with requests.

The 80-year-old from Oswestry has since been grafting in his workshop, having already made 20 of the 40 bird boxes ordered.

“I looked online and frankly I didn’t like the look of any of the boxes on offer,” he said.

“So I fiddled around with a more attractive design, based loosely on the shape of an old Victorian hexagonal street light. I checked my timber store and found some larch, enough to recycle into 10 boxes.

"I thought ‘let’s go for it’, and charge £20, at least double the cost of an imported Chinese box. I reckoned there would probably be half a dozen nutty bird-lovers prepared to lash out, and maybe the four left over could be sold in the castle shop when it reopens.”

But within two hours of posting a photo of one of the boxes on Facebook, 40 people had placed an order. Sam added: “The phones were red-hot so I had to say no to a couple of people; I hadn’t a clue how long it was going to take to make 40.”

More than £11,000 has been raised in a bid to reopen Whittington Castle, which is under threat of permanent closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Attractions Entertainment Oswestry entertainment Coronavirus Health News Oswestry Local Hubs
Rory Smith

By Rory Smith
Reporter - @rorysmith_star

Senior reporter based at the Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley, Telford.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News