Heritage railway contributes towards Shrewsbury's floral efforts

A donation of flowers has been made by Shrewsbury Railway Heritage Trust towards the town's floral display in Abbey Foregate.

David Morris, board member of the heritage railway based at the Abbey Station Heritage Centre, said: “We are proud and pleased to be able to assist in a small way towards the town’s floral excellence, and we are most grateful to the contribution towards the flowers at Abbey Station.

"As a charitable organisation, and one that serves the community by providing a heritage centre for the public, we are aware that we all need to make the town a better place for townsfolk and tourists.

"Volunteers at a restored former railway station building in the heart of Shrewsbury have been hard at work this week, to spring clean the forecourt and interior of the building.

"Shrewsbury Town Council’s horticultural team has helped out by supplying plant material and re-vamping some planter tubs in order to try and uplift one of the main entrance routes into the heart of Shrewsbury.

Glyn Williams, of Shrewsbury Town Council Parks Department

The lockdown in March has meant that the railway has cancelled all of its scheduled events this year, resulting in a significant loss of income – mainly through donations from visiting members of the public.

All of the scheduled events, ranging from a Celebration of Shropshire Cycling to a VE Day and a Motorcycling Heritage Day will now be rolled forward into 2021.

Mr Morris added: "Welcoming the public back to our facility will be easier for us, than other heritage sites however, as we have separate entrance and exit doors at both ends of the building for social distancing, and the adjoining Abbey Foregate Car Park.

"We are certainly working hard towards to a potential reopening this summer, and continuing to review government advice on a weekly basis.

"This week’s efforts to uplift the outside of the building are just the start of what we hope will still be a very busy year.

"Within a few weeks we will be erecting new display panels around the outside of the building.

"These have been generously funded by Shrewsbury Town Council with considerable support from councillor Hannah Fraser.

"The panels which have been manufactured locally, by Shelley Signs, will tell the story of the station and it’s important place in Shropshire history, including its historic links to the Nesscliffe Army Camp and central role in mineral extraction at Llanymynech. The station will be opened on a weekly basis, as soon as it possibly can."