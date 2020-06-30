Oswestry farm attraction to reopen doors next week

Park Hall Countryside Experience is set to reopen the farm attraction on July 10 for annual members, and from July 13 for the general public.

The countryside experience has been closed since mid March due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

The attraction says visitor numbers will be limited to ensure social distancing can take place, and tickets will need to be purchased in advance online.

The family-run farm has continued caring for their animals during lockdown and making improvements, which includes the brand new home for their rabbits ‘Burrow Land’ and an all new dinosaur trail.

Joint owner and director Richard Powell said the whole team are overjoyed to reopen their farm gates but warned there would be some changes.

He said: “We are fortunate to have an abundance of fresh air and open spaces here, so there will be plenty of room for our visitors, however, we will need to limit

our visitor numbers and we will not be able to open all of our indoor play areas to ensure that everyone is able to socially distance.

"We hope our new dino trail and a daily appearance from Dora the Dino will keep our visitors entertained.

“We have extended all of our annual memberships and gift vouchers by 12 months so that our wonderful visitors get the most out of their purchases.

"The team here, as well as all the farm animals, have really missed seeing our animal loving locals – we can’t wait to see you in July."

Park Hall has recently launched an adoption scheme for their animals, with adoption packages available for alpacas, sheep, pigs, goats, ponies, parrots, rabbits and guinea pigs.

For more information visit www.parkhallfarm.co.uk