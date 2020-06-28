Shifnal Carnival organisers ensure return of charter fair next year

A charter was drawn up hundreds of years ago to ensure the fair could return to the town every year in line with the carnival.

However, as the carnival which would have been held yesterday could not go ahead this year, the organisers put their thinking caps on and decided to install a token spinning tea cup ride to uphold the charter and promote the show's return on June 26 next year.

Carnival chairman Sarah Richards, Shifnal Town Council chairman Bob Harrop and show president Gerald Nickless were among the team greeting residents outside Patons garage, where the ride was set up on display.

Many residents were venturing out following the easing of lockdown distancing restictions in England to one metre.

Harry Turley, of the committee, said: "We want to thank everyone who has been part of the annual charter fair. People were milling around the street and taking notice of us.

"A number of residents have put up bunting in their gardens along what would have been the procession route which was nice to see.

"The show would have been held on Saturday. Instead Pat Collins Funfair, from Walsall, agreed to bring over the small tea cup ride.

"Preparations are underway for next year and if anybody wants to help or to have a float they should contact us via the Shifnal Carnival Facebook page."