Setting sail again: Shrewsbury's Sabrina is back on tour

By Nick Humphreys | Shrewsbury | Attractions | Published:

The sight of the Sabrina boat gently cruising past the Quarry as visitors wave to people enjoying and ice cream on the riverbank - a scene synonymous of a typical Shrewsbury summer day

Sabrina tourist boat owner Dilwyn Jones is feeling optimistic for the future after being affected by floods and the virus lockdown

And now, after flooding disasters and the Covid-19 pandemic left owner Dilwyn Jones only able to run tours for four days in eight months, the Sabrina is on the crest of a wave once again.

Tours restarted last weekend with a number of safety measures in place, including distancing guidance and new wipe-down furniture. Visitors must also use hand sanitiser before boarding.

Dilwyn is optimistic that people will return in their numbers when pubs and hotels reopen, and advised people to book if they want to ride on Sabrina.

He said: "Booking ahead is an idea I would recommend. The phones are starting to ring.

"I'm just glad to be back. We're not doing food and drink just yet, we're waiting for July 4, so I'm allowing people on with snacks.

"We've got a cheese and wine evening and a barbecue evening coming up as well, so there are things to look forward to.

"I'm optimistic. I think we'll see more people when more places open up and visitors start coming back into town."

To book tickets for the Sabrina boat visit sabrinaboat.co.uk/ call 01743 369 741 or visit the office in Roushill Bank, which is open seven days a week.

