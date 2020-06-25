Roarsome! New dinosaur-themed crazy golf course to open near Wolverhampton

Wolverhampton Adventure Golf, which will be based at Perton Golf Club, is due to open on Saturday.

James Rogers, Harriet Rogers, Georgia Stokes, Arthur Davies, Isaac Davies and Poppy Rogers test out the new Wolverhampton Adventure Golf

The one-acre 18-hole course will feature dinosaur models including a tyrannosaurus rex, spinosaurus, velociraptors and a triceratops, as well as crashed vehicles, waterfalls and rapids.

Sisters Poppy Rogers, nine, and Harriet, four, meet Wolverhampton Adventure Golf's resident velociraptors

Mark Allen, director of Wolverhampton Adventure Golf, said: "We have built a large, prehistoric-themed adventure golf course based at Perton Golf Club. The site is about one acre and has 18 holes.

"We have got a seven-metre long T-Rex, stegosaurus, triceratops, waterfalls, rapids and velociraptors on Jeeps. It will be great family entertainment and will be suitable for all ages – not only children!

"We wanted a way of bringing the youngsters into golf. We are a very welcoming club – we have a gym, a restaurant, driving range and the golf course already. So we thought it would be great to build an adventure golf course too."

Wolverhampton Adventure Golf, based at Perton Golf Club, is set to open to visitors this weekend

Advertising

Mr Allen added: "We are hoping that we can open to the public on Saturday and bookings will be made available online following the Covid-19 guidance. We are just hoping the weather holds out for us at the weekend.

"It should just be a really great day out for everyone. We are hoping everyone will really enjoy it. It will be a new attraction for the West Midlands – and hopefully people will travel from Shropshire, Staffordshire and Kidderminster to visit us."

Poppy Rogers, nine, at the new Wolverhampton Adventure Golf, set to open this weekend

Bookings will open in the next few days at wolverhamptonadventuregolf.co.uk

Advertising

Guest numbers will be limited to adhere to the coronavirus guidelines. Discounts will be available for NHS staff and students.

Wolverhampton Adventure Golf will be donating 50 per cent of the income to Compton Care.

The crazy golf course's resident triceratops and baby

To see updates on the course, search for 'Wolverhampton Adventure Golf' on Facebook.