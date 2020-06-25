Advertising
Roarsome! New dinosaur-themed crazy golf course to open near Wolverhampton
A new crazy golf course featuring a terrifying T-Rex and more dinosaurs wreaking havoc is set to open near Wolverhampton.
Wolverhampton Adventure Golf, which will be based at Perton Golf Club, is due to open on Saturday.
The one-acre 18-hole course will feature dinosaur models including a tyrannosaurus rex, spinosaurus, velociraptors and a triceratops, as well as crashed vehicles, waterfalls and rapids.
Mark Allen, director of Wolverhampton Adventure Golf, said: "We have built a large, prehistoric-themed adventure golf course based at Perton Golf Club. The site is about one acre and has 18 holes.
"We have got a seven-metre long T-Rex, stegosaurus, triceratops, waterfalls, rapids and velociraptors on Jeeps. It will be great family entertainment and will be suitable for all ages – not only children!
"We wanted a way of bringing the youngsters into golf. We are a very welcoming club – we have a gym, a restaurant, driving range and the golf course already. So we thought it would be great to build an adventure golf course too."
Advertising
Mr Allen added: "We are hoping that we can open to the public on Saturday and bookings will be made available online following the Covid-19 guidance. We are just hoping the weather holds out for us at the weekend.
"It should just be a really great day out for everyone. We are hoping everyone will really enjoy it. It will be a new attraction for the West Midlands – and hopefully people will travel from Shropshire, Staffordshire and Kidderminster to visit us."
Bookings will open in the next few days at wolverhamptonadventuregolf.co.uk
Advertising
Guest numbers will be limited to adhere to the coronavirus guidelines. Discounts will be available for NHS staff and students.
Wolverhampton Adventure Golf will be donating 50 per cent of the income to Compton Care.
To see updates on the course, search for 'Wolverhampton Adventure Golf' on Facebook.
Most Read
Advertising
Login or Register to comment