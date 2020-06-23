Ironbridge Gorge museum tickets go on sale for first time since lockdown

The Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust says it is making the tickets available in anticipation of being able to open from July 4 to visitors who are looking to enjoy their summer days out at the world-famous Ironbridge museum sites.

Trust chief executive Nick Ralls said that the Annual Passport – a 12-month ticket with return visits – was now available on an initial special offer, whilst existing museum passport holders have been granted an extension to their annual passes to cover the time the museums had been closed.

The Trust – a registered heritage conservation and education charity which cares for 36 listed buildings in the Gorge – is preparing to reopen Blists Hill Victorian Town, Coalbrookdale Museum of Iron and Toll House on July 4. The Museum of The Gorge, which suffered damage during the floods of February, will open as a free entry Visitor Centre.

“We are delighted to be offering tickets for sale again for the first time since the lockdown and cannot wait to start welcoming new and returning visitors to our sites,” said Mr Ralls.

“A huge amount of work has gone into making our museums safe in the wake of the pandemic, and we have followed all Government guidelines to ensure the wellbeing of everybody who visits.

“We are focussing our initial reopening on those sites where we can fully maintain social distancing.”