Alton Towers confirms reopening date of theme park and hotels - with series of new safety measures

The main theme park at the Staffordshire attraction will reopen on July 4 following Boris Johnson's announcement today. Accommodation at the park will also reopen on this date.

This will see the reopening of the 'majority of outdoor rides and attractions', says the park.

Alton Towers Resort

A statement from Alton Towers says there will be restrictions on the number of guests able to visit the theme park each day, 'to ensure guests have the best possible experience and social distancing can be maintained'.

A number of new measures will be introduced at the venue including:

All guests must pre-book tickets online in advance to enable capacity control

Employees and guests will be subject to a temperature check using a non-touch thermometer before being allowed into the resort

Guests over the age of six will be asked to wear face coverings or masks on 'some rides and rollercoasters'

There will be enhanced cleaning, hygiene stations and additional hand sanitiser at 'key locations'

Social distancing markers 'and other similar operating adjustments' around the attraction, including on all rides

Additional personal protective equipment will be provided for all staff

Similar hygiene and social distancing measures will be in place within the resort's accommodation, which will be initially reopening with reduced capacity.

Some indoor attractions will, however, remain closed until further notice, says the park.

Advertising

Emma Catterall, divisional director at Alton Towers Resort, said: “It is fantastic that we can now confirm that our Theme Park and Accommodation will reopen from July 4.

Alton Towers Resort

"We can’t wait to get back to doing what we do best, and we’re working hard to make sure that we’re implementing the new hygiene and distancing measures in a way that will still allow our guests to enjoy a memorable, fun visit to Alton Towers Resort.”

The announcement follows the successful opening of the Alton Towers Gardens on June 6 - and is in line with the UK Government’s latest guidance on the reopening of visitor attractions and hospitality businesses, says the attraction.

For more information on the new measures in place at Alton Towers, see here