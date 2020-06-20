Take part in Sarehole Mill running challenge to help Birmingham Museums

Participants can run, walk or jog the 5K distance anytime during July, as long as you start or finish at Sarehole Mill and complete the distance in one go.

The £10 entry fee will help to raise money to support the work of Birmingham Museums.

Those that take part will get an exclusive Run of the Mill medal, which they will collect from the Sarehole Mill Community Shop

Alex Nicholson-Evans, commercial director at Birmingham Museums Trust, said: “We’ve had such an amazing level of support from the local community at Sarehole Mill during this time, and it’s been fantastic to see people visiting the shop, buying fresh bread and sharing positive feedback about the Bakehouse.

"But this is still a very challenging time for Birmingham Museums, as the majority of our sites are still closed. Run of the Mill is a great way to help us raise funds, whilst also getting active.

“Many of us are appreciating the outdoors more than ever and we wanted to capture this by launching Run of the Mill throughout July.

"Whether you walk, jog or run, you’ll get to explore the beautiful surroundings of Sarehole Mill, receive an exclusive medal, and help Birmingham Museums too.”

