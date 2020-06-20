Lockdown arrivals as baby meerkats born at exotic zoo

Three baby meerkats have been born at the popular tourist attraction – which has been closed to the public as a result of coronavirus restrictions and is the midst of planning for a major move to new Telford Town Park premises.

The new arrivals were born to one of the zoo's long-standing residents about three weeks ago, but have only now been allowed out of their parents' sight.

Three baby meerkats have been born at Telford's Exotic Zoo.

Scott Adams, owner of the zoo, said that they had been delighted to welcome the babies, and are looking forward to when they reopen and the public can say hello.

He said that the trio had been slow to appear but were now out and about playing and keeping an eye on the other older meerkats which live at the zoo.

He said: "When they are first born they are like people would imagine, their eyes are closed, their ears are closed, they live inside with their mum and dad. We know they have been born but we do not get to see them much, at that stage the parents are just squirrelling them away looking after them."

He added: "They are in separate enclosures but they can hear each other and smell each other so they are always looking out for each other!"