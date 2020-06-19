Twycross Zoo invites MP Dr Luke Evans for further discussions on protecting large zoos

Dr Redrobe OBE and Dr Evans also discussed continuing to work together to lobby to government on the vital support needed for large zoos.

Twycross Zoo re-opened its gates to the public on Monday, however, it is still at risk of extinction, and intervention from the government is 'needed urgently' to provide funding to protect its future.

The attraction was closed for 83 days, the longest period in its 57-year history.

Speaking about the visit, Dr Redrobe OBE, said: “We are really pleased that MP Dr Luke Evans could visit Twycross Zoo and we appreciate all of his support throughout these unprecedented times.

"It is great news that Twycross Zoo is now back open, after we were initially told that zoos were going to be closed indefinitely.

"However, we are not out of the woods yet and we are still very much in a financial crisis.

“During what would have been our busiest months in lockdown we have spent much of our reserves continuing to run our zoo and provide essential care for our 500 animals.

"Now that we have re-opened we are following government advice and have had to restrict our visitor numbers which is greatly limiting our income.

"We are still working with the other large zoos in the country, and our MP, Dr Luke Evans to lobby to the government to provide vital grants so we can protect our future and save our zoo from extinction.

"We are also continuing to appeal to our communities, who have already helped so much, to keep raising awareness of the plight of zoos by contacting their MPs for support, as well as buying tickets to visit our zoo or donating online.”

Dr Evans, commented: “I am so pleased that Twycross Zoo has been able to open its doors finally.

"Working with Sharon and her team we have been lobbying DEFRA, the Treasury and even the Prime Minister directly and reopening is the culmination of a great deal of hard work and persistence.

“The zoo still has a long way to go financially and I am continuing to lobby ministers to provide a package of support to larger charity zoos so we can ensure these attractions remain open and more importantly, we ensure the safety of these animals, many of which face extinction.”

Twycross Zoo, located in 100-acres of rural Leicestershire countryside, is asking its visitors to pre-book tickets online and stick to strict allocated arrival times.

Only those who have booked online in advance will be permitted entry.

Twycross Zoo Members are also asked to book online in advance too.

For information on tickets and safety measures, click here.