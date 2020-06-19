Animal adoption scheme set up to support family-run farm

Park Hall Countryside Experience in Oswestry is offering people the chance to support them and get to know the animals in their care by setting up an animal adoption scheme.

After receiving enquiries about animal adoption from members of the public missing the furry and feathered friends at Park Hall, joint owner – director Richard Powell asked their social media following whether being able to adopt the farm animals would be of interest - and he was overwhelmed by the positive response.

The kunekune, is a small breed of domestic pig from New Zealand.

The adoption scheme is now live on their website at www.parkhallfarm.co.uk where you can choose from bronze, silver and gold level packages. They are offering adoption for animal groups rather than individual animals to ensure every animal gets access to the support. Customers can choose from alpacas, sheep, pigs, goats, ponies, parrots, rabbits and guinea pigs.

Richard Powell said: "I think our friendly farm animals have been missing our visitors just as much as the visitors have missed them! We wanted to provide a way that the public could feel part of the farm and support our wonderful animals. We think it is the perfect gift for animal lovers or young aspiring farmers, and it could even spread a little joy to those people who can’t have a pet at home.

"I really hope that all our amazing visitors are able to come back and see us very soon, and in the meantime consider being part of what makes this farm so special."

Park Hall Countryside Experience closed their gates to the Covid-19 pandemic on March 18. Since then the family-run farm has continued caring for their livestock and making improvements around the farm, while they wait for the news that they can welcome back visitors.