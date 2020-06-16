Severn Valley Railway issues warning after people spotted on tracks

Having stopped its public services in mid-March as a result of the Covid-19 crisis, the railway has remained in use on a care and maintenance basis.

Helen Smith, general manager, said: "We are running engineering and maintenance vehicles on a daily basis, and our activities are set to increase dramatically now that we are getting the line ready for our planned reopening in August.

"We want to send a strong message to anyone tempted to trespass on our line. Not only are they breaking the law and putting themselves at risk, but they are also potentially endangering others.

“We ask anyone who sees people walking on the SVR line to inform the police by calling the non-emergency 101 number. Our railway line, like any other, can be a dangerous place and we urge the public to keep safe and keep off the track.”

Appeal

The popular attraction, which runs from Kidderminster to Bridgnorth, will gradually bring back its 1,800 volunteers, along with paid staff in the coming weeks – 95 per cent of whom are currently on furlough.

It is likely that services will run on a reduced timetable when the railway reopens and it will be encouraging visitors to pre-book their tickets.

Before the line itself is back in action, the SVR hopes to reopen its pubs next month. The Railwayman’s Arms at Bridgnorth will be preparing to serve customers again from July 4 if permission is given.

The SVR could lose up to £6 million income this year, as a result of months of closure and lower passenger numbers because of social distancing requirements. An emergency appeal has received more than £745,000. The SVR has also applied for a bank loan under the CBILS scheme, and to the National Lottery for emergency grant aid.