RAF Cosford moves museum online with free resources and virtual days out

Like many museums around the country, RAF Cosford Museum is awaiting further instructions from the Government on when they can open as lockdown restrictions begin to ease for shops and zoos.

Until that is however, bosses at the free to enter museum have moved online to give visitors a virtual experience.

RAF Museum Cosford Communications Manager, Michelle Worthington said: "Throughout the closure period we have taken the RAF Museum Cosford online, keeping audiences engaged with weekly themes, family resources and even a look inside our aircraft with 360 cockpit photos.

"As we await further Government guidance as to when is a safe and appropriate time to re-open our doors to visitors, we are working hard behind the scenes to plan a safe environment for visitors and colleagues, whilst ensuring we still offer a great day out for families. We are very much looking forward to welcoming visitors back to the museum in the not too distant future."