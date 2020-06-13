Advertising
Watch 'live': Virtual RAF Cosford Airshow takes to the skies on your screen
It would have been RAF Cosford Airshow this weekend until the annual spectacular was grounded by the coronavirus pandemic. But you can still enjoy a virtual airshow experience here.
Online airshow channel PlanesTV.com has put together a screen spectacular, starting at 11am today.
Watch the virtual Cosford Airshow here:
Iain Campbell of PlanesTV said: "It would have been Cosford Airshow this weekend, sadly that's not to be of course.
"Since 2015 we've live broadcast the show, so I'll be live broadcasting the 'Ultimate Cosford Airshow Livestream', featuring content from the event stretching back to the 1991 airshow."
For more information visit planestv.com and youtube.com/user/PlanesTV
