Menu

Advertising

Watch 'live': Virtual RAF Cosford Airshow takes to the skies on your screen

By Ian Harvey | Telford | Attractions | Published:

It would have been RAF Cosford Airshow this weekend until the annual spectacular was grounded by the coronavirus pandemic. But you can still enjoy a virtual airshow experience here.

The Red Arrows at last year's RAF Cosford Airshow

Online airshow channel PlanesTV.com has put together a screen spectacular, starting at 11am today.

Watch the virtual Cosford Airshow here:

The Ultimate Cosford Airshow Livestream

Iain Campbell of PlanesTV said: "It would have been Cosford Airshow this weekend, sadly that's not to be of course.

"Since 2015 we've live broadcast the show, so I'll be live broadcasting the 'Ultimate Cosford Airshow Livestream', featuring content from the event stretching back to the 1991 airshow."

For more information visit planestv.com and youtube.com/user/PlanesTV

Attractions Entertainment Telford entertainment Latest videos News Albrighton & Cosford Telford Local Hubs
Ian Harvey

By Ian Harvey
@IanHarvey_Star

Shropshire Star Internet Editor based at the head office in Ketley, Telford

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News