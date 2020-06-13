Praise for National Trust properties' social distancing

The parkland and gardens at Shugborough Estate near Stafford, Wightwick Manor in Wolverhampton and Dudmaston Hall near Bridgnorth all opened for pre-booked visits on June 8.

But the properties, shops and cafes at each attraction are still closed.

New routes will also be created at certain properties to keep visitors safe.

Claire Nickless, from Telford, went to Attingham Park in Shrewsbury last week, Wightwick Manor on Friday and has booked to go to Dudmaston Hall next week too.

The 42-year-old exams officer said: "I went to Attingham to sound it out for my parents who haven't been out since lockdown began.

"It was just so well organised.

"I thought I'd try Wightwick Manor as we've never been there before, I had a lovely couple of hours with my daughters Emily and Poppy.

"It was really well organised too, there was someone there who explained all the procedures, but I did have a bit of a longer wait booking online."

Visitors have been asked to book one ticket per person. Under fives go for free and do not need a ticket.

A 30-minute time slot to arrive must be selected when purchasing tickets. The time slot is for arrival time only and the length of time you can stay will depend on the opening times of the place being visited.

Shugborough will be open from 9am to 5pm every day and Wightwick from 10am to 5pm every day. Dudmaston's park will open at 11am and its garden from 11.30am with both to close at 5pm. It will be closed on Fridays and Saturdays.