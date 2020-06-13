'Bigger, better and brighter': Burwarton Show prepares for 2021

The Burwarton Show was set to go ahead on Thursday, August 6, but joined scores of other events across the county forced to cancel as a result of the Covid-19 crisis.

Taking place each year between Bridgnorth and Ludlow, the show attracts tens of thousands of people from across the UK to the area.

Alan Watkins, chairman of the organising Burwarton & District Agricultural Society, said some of the deposits already paid for 2020 have carried through to next year, with plans to make it "bigger, better and brighter".

Mr Watkins said: "The good working relationships built up over a number of years with our showground contractors have resulted in deposits paid earlier in the year being carried forward to next year. Our main ring entertainers have also agreed to join us in 2021. Our livestock and equine schedules had been finalised but fortunately not printed and will be reviewed later in the year when judges reconfirm their appointments."

Despite this, the inevitable cancellation brought its costs.

"Cancellation of the show is not without costs – deposits, advertising, booking fees, insurance, as well as day-to-day running expenses," Mr Watkins added. "The society is very grateful to its members and sponsors for their continued financial support to help defray these costs."

In line with its annual donations, earlier this year the society gave funds to the Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution (RABI), West Midlands Search & Rescue and Shropshire Rural Support Network, all of which have been called upon by members of the public throughout the pandemic.

Mr Watkins added: "We are all bitterly disappointed that there will be no Burwarton Show this year as we so look forward to seeing the first Thursday in August coming to fruition, enabling visitors and exhibitors to meet up with friends and relatives in a relaxed and enjoyable atmosphere.

"We are not yet sure just how next year will pan out for event organisers, as undoubtedly the world will be a very different place from now on. However, we have faced challenges before and will do our utmost to work around and overcome any obstacles put in our way. Most definitely, after such a long period of lockdown, we will all need something to look forward to and hope that Burwarton Show will prove to be that something.

"We are sorry that you are unable to enjoy a Burwarton Show this year, but we look forward to welcoming you again in 2021 – bigger, better and brighter."

Next year's show has been scheduled for Thursday, August 5.