New managing director appointed at West Midland Safari Park

Chris Kelly will have full responsibility for the leadership of the Bewdley-based attraction, which has been closed since mid-March due to Covid-19 crisis.

Mr Kelly will drive the development of the West Midland Safari Park into becoming one of the UK's leading accommodation-based wildlife destinations. He joined the company in January 2020 as the accommodation and venues director, to oversee the build of the luxury Safari Lodges, which includes upgraded animal facilities.

He replaces former managing director Darren Chorley who has contributed many years of services to the attraction.

Chris brings a wealth of experience and expertise in the leisure industry, including his most recent post at Port Lympne Hotel and Reserve in Kent, where he was short breaks director for seven years.

He said: "I am excited to be taking the helm here at West Midland Safari Park. I grew up in the Midlands and the park has always been a favourite place to visit.

"I am hugely passionate about the attraction industry, and even though the pandemic sees us in some challenging times, I have a great team here and I am confident we can bounce back and work to a new normal."

Mr Kelly added: “Myself and all the staff would like to thank Darren for being such an integral part of the park.

"His contribution and dedication over the years have helped develop it as one of the region’s most popular and well-loved family attractions. We wish him a well-deserved break and every success for the future.”

West Midland Safari Park has been temporarily closed since March 19 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but bosses are now working on plans for the reopening of the attraction when it is safe to do so.