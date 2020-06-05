Shugborough Estate, Wightwick Manor and Dudmaston Hall gardens to reopen next week

The parkland and gardens at Shugborough Estate near Stafford, Wightwick Manor in Wolverhampton and Dudmaston Hall near Bridgnorth will be available to visit from Monday.

The properties, shops and cafes at each attraction will stay closed.

Bookings must be made in advance, including for National Trust members, in order to manage the number of visitor numbers and ensure social distancing rules are adhered to. Visitors without bookings will be turned away.

Entry and parking is free for members, but non-members will need to pay in advance.

Dudmaston Hall

Visitors have been asked to book one ticket per person. Under fives go for free and do not need a ticket.

A 30-minute time slot to arrive must be selected when purchasing tickets. The timeslot is for arrival time only and the length of time you can stay will depend on the opening times of the place being visited.

Shugborough will be open from 9am to 5pm every day and Wightwick from 10am to 5pm every day. Dudmaston's park will open at 11am and its garden from 11.30am with both to close at 5pm. It will be closed on Fridays and Saturdays.

Tickets are for personal use only and are not available for resale.

Wightwick Manor

Earlier this week, Shrewsbury's Attingham Park opened to the public with visitors braving the rain to explore the beauty spot.

A total of 800 tickets were quickly snapped up by people, who were able to walk around the grounds and the walled garden area.

Other areas are currently shut off to the public as staff restart things gradually to ensure people can safely socially distance.

More people will be allowed in the park as the weeks go by and more part will open up.

People brave the rain as Attingham Park, reopens after lockdown

More sites to visit are set to be announced every Friday.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.