Warwick Castle set to reopen this weekend

By Rebecca Sayce | Attractions | Published:

Warwick Castle is set to reopen this weekend.

Warwick Castle

The grounds and garden are set to open on Saturday, including riverside strolls along the Avon and the Peacock Garden.

Activity kits will be on sale for families while exploring the outside areas.

Shows and indoor attractions are not yet set to open.

A number of key processes have been implemented to ensure visitor safety including. Increased health and safety procedures are in place for enhanced cleaning of all areas including toilets and seating, introduction of one-way systems supported by clear wayfinding, social distancing markers and sanitiser stations

Entry will be dependent on advance online booking only, with availability subject to new daily maximum capacities to ensure allowance for social distancing. Temperature spot-checks may be carried out.

Contactless payment for food and drink have been implemented, from takeaway outlets offering snacks, hot and cold drinks and ice cream

Toilets will be available to guests on a one-in-one-out basis.

For more information, click here.

Rebecca Sayce

By Rebecca Sayce
Entertainment journalist for Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Contact me: rebecca.sayce@expressandstar.co.uk

