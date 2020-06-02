At-risk Whittington Castle lit up in rainbow spectacle

Whittington Castle, near Oswestry, stood out in a new light on Saturday evening as its walls were lit with the image of a rainbow in a message of thanks and support to key workers.

The lighting was set up by ASG Entertainments of Wrexham, partly to raise awareness of the castle's plight.

The community-run attraction is also currently facing financial difficulty, and the rainbow lighting was also hoped to draw attention to it as part of the fabric of the area.

Trustee and volunteer Chantal Schlatter said: "It was amazing. About 10pm it was in full light, then we had the rainbow display and then it changed to all blue.

"We wanted to do this to encourage awareness of the castle's situation, to thank key workers and the NHS, and also to spread hope."

Pictures of the rainbow display will soon be available on mugs and other merchandise.

The lights at Whittington Castle. Photos: Chantal Schlatter and Scott Cooper/ASG Entertainment

After concerns were made public that Whittington Castle may have to close due to lack of income, an online fundraiser for the site was started last week.

So far it has raised £6,800 towards a target of £50,000.

Trustees are hopeful the campaign will be enough to save the castle, which they believe is an important local landmark and resource.

"The castle is a place for the community," said Chantal. "It is a place for walkers and a place for families. It is a place to relax and enjoy wildlife.

"Most of us are volunteers, we don't get paid for the time we put in at the castle. As a charity we don't get funding from the National Trust or English Heritage."

She said that the pay and display parking machines at the site are currently the trust's only income aside from donations.

"Thank you to all the people who have already donated."

To make a donation, visit gofundme.com/f/community-castle-in-crisis