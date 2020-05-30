Telford Exotic Zoo welcomes baby genets

Telford's Exotic Zoo has been caring for two new baby genets – born in the past two weeks.

Although they appear cat-like, the adorable creatures are actually from the mongoose family and are closer to meerkats.

Scott Adams, owner of the exotic zoo, said the babies had not been given names yet but were doing "really well".

Scott Adams, owner of Telford Exotic Zoo, with two new baby Genets, born at the centre in the past two weeks.

He said: "We try not to give them names too soon. We have just got to see them properly now and it is nice for the staff to see if they have any particular traits before we do."

The parents are long-standing members of the zoo and one of the most popular animals with the public due to their friendly nature and attractive appearance.

The zoo, which also provides educational experiences, is currently closed like other attractions due to coronavirus restrictions.

But despite the lockdown, Scott and the team have been busy finalising details for the planning application for a new Exotic Zoo Wildlife Park at Telford Town Park.

Speaking when the application was announced Scott said: "We look forward to you all sharing this new journey with us and welcoming you to the new zoo in the near future.

"We are missing you all and so are the animals."

The application has been submitted to Telford & Wrekin Council and a decision will be made in the near future.