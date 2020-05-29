Safari park's luxury lodges opening delayed until Easter 2021

Bosses at the Bewdley park announced in April that key projects and upgrades planned had been paused due to the pandemic.

Now a spokesman has said the attraction won't reopen until it is safe to do so, and the lodges planned for a summer opening, have been postponed until Easter 2021.

A spokesman from West Midland Safari Park said: “There is no doubt that this is a hugely challenging time for all businesses both locally and nationally. As soon as it is safe to do so we will reopen our doors to the many visitors we know are looking forward to coming back to the Park. Welcoming people back will undoubtedly help our financial position but we will only do so when it is safe.

“The work on our new luxury lodges started before lockdown but construction work stopped due to the Park being closed, and for the well-being of our staff and contractors. However, we can now confirm work will be re-started later this year and will be open Easter 2021. It will be important for us to see a key investment project being completed.”