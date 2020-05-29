Royal Welsh Show counts cost of coronavirus shutdown

The estimated cost of cancelling most of this year's event was about £1.2 million said, John Davies, chairman of Royal Welsh Agricultural Society board.

There are also fears the future of smaller agricultural shows could be under threat due to the pandemic.

The Welsh Government said a review of agricultural shows had been ordered to look at how best to help.

The Royal Welsh Show, held in Llanelwedd, Powys, draws almost 250,000 people from 40 different countries.

Mr Davies, said: "Our best estimates at this present time tells us our loss to the society, the step back financially for us, is going to be well in excess of £1m, about £1.2m.

"On top of that we've translated it looking at our cash flows, it takes us back at least four to five years."

The Royal Welsh Society also said it was still looking at the possibility of conducting a winter fair.

Shows with permanent grounds, such as the Royal Welsh, have lost a considerable amount of income as they are unable to hold other events used to subsidise their main shows.

Mr Davies said the Royal Welsh should now receive Welsh Government grants like the Urdd, National and Llangollen eisteddfodau.

"Clearly the support, quite rightly shown, to the National Eisteddfod and the Urdd is welcomed and I hope that the Welsh Government won't find a reason to treat us any differently," he added.

The Welsh Government said it has commissioned an independent resilience review of agricultural shows, looking at how best to help them.