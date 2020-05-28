Whittington Castle fundraiser reaches more than £2,000 in 24 hours

Whittington Castle, owned and run by the community, is currently closed to the public as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and trustees warned it could stay that way after their income has been reduced to zero.

The castle, near Oswestry, has welcomed the public through its doors free of charge for generations and relied on its tea room, car park, weddings and historical re-enactments for income.

Chairman of the Trustees, Jonjo Evans, said: "I have a sinking feeling we are going down for good this time, after years of financial problems and this is tragic given that we started the new year with light at the end of a long tunnel."

However, in just one day since they launched a fundraiser, more than £2,000 has been raised to save the castle by 100 people donating. So far, they have raised more than £2,450 of their £50,000 target.

To donate and read the appeal, visit gofundme.com/f/community-castle-in-crisis

