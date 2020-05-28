Hawkstone Park to trial reopening over three days

The parkland attraction is to be open for a short trial from Saturday to Monday now the Government's coronavirus guidance has been updated.

The attraction's 100 acres of Grade I listed parkland is made up of gullies, caves, towers and bridges and has been one of Shropshire’s premier outdoor beauty spots for walkers for over 200 years.

Hawkstone Park Follies

David Sims, general manager for Hawkstone Park Hotel, Golf Course and Follies, said the park will be reopening for a three-day trial, but that visitors must adhere to strict social distancing rules to ensure the follies can remain open after this.

He said: “Whilst we are very pleased to be able to reopen the follies to the public from Saturday, we can only make it possible by keeping the buildings closed, limiting visitor numbers and asking the pubic to be disciplined with social distancing when passing people on the paths.

“This means the café and toilets will remain closed – however visitors can bring a picnic as long as they take their rubbish home.

"We will be implementing sanitizer stations at the grounds, and we encourage the use of gloves if you will need to use the handrails around the paths. We are altering our ticketing so that we will charge entry per car to simplify the process.

“At a time when our outdoor exercise is sacred and the sun is shining, the relaxation of the Government rules is just in time. We also hope the public are able to visit whilst our rhododendron jungle is in full bloom!”

The park will be open from 10am-5pm, with last admission at 2pm. Tickets will be charged at £19 for each car with one to three people, and £25 for each car with four to seven people.

Tickets can only be purchased in advance online at hawkstoneparkfollies.co.uk/tickets