Broseley Festival nominated for national award

Broseley Festival is in the running to win Community Organisation Award at the 2020 National Diversity Awards.

In association with ITV, the awards aim to celebrate charities, role models and community heroes who make a difference and show outstanding devotion to enhancing equality, diversity and inclusion.

They also highlight events that bring communities together irrespective of race, faith, gender, age, disability and culture.

The concept for the awards started when The Diversity Group identified a need for more positive role models to be actively promoted, with the aim to empower and inspire the wide breadth of diverse communities across the UK.

Daniel Glaze, director of Broseley Festival, said: “Our team and I are absolutely thrilled to receive our Community Organisation Award nomination – it was such a surprise.

"Back in November we were lucky enough to win the Volunteers of the Year Award at The Midlands Business and Community Charity Awards, so we are delighted to have now been nominated at the National Diversity Awards in association with ITV News.

"It’s things like this nomination that really show our team and I how much people appreciate the time and effort we put in to try and bring so much happiness to our town and local community.

"Our aim is to try and ensure Broseley Festival can be enjoyed by everyone, no matter what your background, age, nationality or age might be. We would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who has voted for us so far."

The annual two-day music event is run by a group of 14 volunteers who fundraise throughout the year to ensure it can go ahead.

Forming in 2015 and held in June, it now attracts about 8,000 people a year.

To cast a vote before the closing date of June 8, visit nationaldiversityawards.co.uk/nominate/30132