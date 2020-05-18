Bishop's Castle fair cancelled due to Covid-19

The Bishop's Castle Michaelmas Fair, which fills the streets with processions, stalls, live music and performers, has been cancelled this year due to worries over coronavirus and social distancing rules that will still apply later in the year.

The fair is hugely popular in south Shropshire and one of the main events that take place in Bishop's Castle throughout the year, attracting people from all over.

Keith Whiddon, of the Bishop’s Castle Michaelmas Fair Committee, said they are looking to explore other options.

"It is with great regret that the Michaelmas Fair organising committee have decided to cancel the 2020 fair which was to have been held on September 19," he said.

"This decision has not been taken lightly. It is, however, highly likely that social distancing measures will still be in force at that time and the committee feel that it would not be possible to run such a large public gathering and at the same time ensure people’s safety.

"We are currently exploring options for holding online activities as some way of keeping the spirit of the fair alive through these difficult times. More information will be published on our Facebook and website in due course."

Visit www.michaelmasfair.co.uk or www.facebook.com/MichaelmasFairBishopsCastle for more information.