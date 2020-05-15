Museum asks if people will visit after lockdown is lifted

The Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust has published a survey to gauge public opinion as it starts to plan for when they are able to welcome visitors.

Currently all museums are closed in line with government restrictions imposed to stop the spread of coronavirus.

The museum trust is responsible for a host of attractions, bringing thousands of visitors to the county every year.

They include Blists Hill Victorian Town, Enginuity, the Jackfield Tile Museum, Coalport China Museum, Coalbrookdale Museum of Iron, The Museum of The Gorge, The Darby Houses, The Tar Tunnel and the The Iron Bridge & Tollhouse.

A survey posted online by the trust states: "As you will know all of the Museums are currently closed in line with Government advice but we are now starting to think about how we can safely reopen when the current restrictions are lifted."

The first question people are asked is "when Government restrictions are lifted and you are able to move around more freely will you be wanting to visit museums and galleries?".

The issue is a key one for many attractions with concerns that people will not feel comfortable mixing with crowds even when restrictions are relaxed.

The trust has also asked what measures the public expect it to introduce, including timed admission slots, limited capacity, a one-way flow, self-service ticket machines on arrival, pre-paid online tickets only,

hand sanitising stations, contactless payments only, extended opening hours, or guided tours only.

People have also been quizzed on whether they would use the museum restaurant or if they would attend special functions hosted at the venues.

People who wish to fill out the survey can do so at tinyurl.com/IGMT-Reopening