Watch: Telford Balloon Fiesta memories video is released
Telford & Wrekin Council has released a memories video of Telford Balloon Fiesta, encouraging people to stay positive and look forward to the cancelled event's return.
This weekend was set to see the return of the festival to Telford Town Park, but due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the council had to postpone the event until further notice.
A spokesperson said: "This event will be missed by thousands of residents and visitors as they were hoping to see the skies filled with a festival of hot air balloons.
Watch the video here:
"Telford & Wrekin Council will be continuing to follow the Government advice around events going forward and still hope to be able to send wonderful coloured balloons soaring across Telford in one way or another later in the year, so keep your eyes out for more information.
"Please continue to stay safe, protect the NHS and saves lives."
