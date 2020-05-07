Ironbridge's singing policeman gets national recognition

Blists Hill's Guy Rowlands has been named runner up in the VisitEngland Tourism Superstar 2020 competition.

Guy is well known for riding around the village on his bike and playing the piano and singing in its pub The New Inn.

He said: "This whole experience has been extremely humbling, first of all to be nominated for this award by our local tourism organisation, Discover Shropshire & Telford, and then to receive the number of votes from the public across the UK.

“I’m just glad that the work I do has obviously left an impression on all of those who have visited Ironbridge Gorge Museums and Blists Hill Victorian Town over the years.

“What I’m really looking forward to now is being able to return to Blists Hill and to bring entertainment and light to our visitor, when this is all over, people are going to need that more than ever.”

Guy, who lives in Brownhills, takes 250,000 people each year back to the 1900s. As well as being popular with groups, schools and grandparents Guy is also brilliant with those visitors with learning difficulties and with dementia care needs.

Councillor Carolyn Healy, cabinet member for Visitor Economy & World Heritage for Telford & Wrekin Council, said: “Guy is a great ambassador, not only for our UNESCO World Heritage Site but for the whole of Shropshire as a visitor destination.

"Receiving this recognition nationally is a testament to the incredible work he does in delivering unforgettable visitors experience for those travelling here from across the UK and the world, but Guy is also a local hero too and an iconic and important part of community pride.”

Nick Ralls, Chief Executive of Ironbridge Gorge Museums, said: “Guy's national recognition goes to show that the public, of all generations, hold him in great esteem.

“We can't wait to reopen our doors so that Guy, along with the rest of the team, can welcome, entertain and educate visitors once again.”