Cygnets born at Whittington Castle

Nine healthy cygnets have been born at Whittington Castle, near Oswestry, as locals celebrate the good news after the traumatic event last year.

At the end of April last year vandals smashed the eggs in the swan's nest by putting bricks on top of them on the edge of the moat at Whittington Castle. Just one of six eggs survived.

The cygnets hatched last week. Picture: Rob Allen

The vandalism was found by mother and daughter, Terri and Stephy Wilson walking their dog, who said it was "heartbreaking" and "so sad" watching the swan try and clear up the nest.

Oswestry police and members of the community are however, now celebrating, as this year's spring brought the good news.

One of the cygnets at Whittington Castle. Picture: Rob Allen

The local police team tweeted: "Great news for the Whittington swans after the disappointment of last year, a healthy clutch of cygnets.

"But please remember your social distancing rules if coming to view them, we have had reports of groups flaunting the guidance."

Great news for the Whittington swans after the disappointment of last year, a healthy clutch of cygnets. But please remember your social distancing rules if coming to view them, we have had reports of groups flaunting the guidance. #staysafe pic.twitter.com/F1sMkXastJ — Oswestry SNT (@OsCops) May 4, 2020

A spokesperson for Oswestry police team said: "It is great news, the whole village seems really happy to have cygnets back on the moat, they are a focal point, with lots of residents showing a lot of enthusiasm and pride in them."