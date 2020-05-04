Urgent appeal launched to save Birmingham Pen Museum

Funds are urgently needed to keep the historic museum, off Frederick Street, open to the public once the lockdown measures are lifted.

The Pen Museum is based in a former pen factory and has been educating the public for nearly 20 years about the legacy of the pen trade in Birmingham.

Now the museum that tells the story is at high risk of closure as it does not receive any outside funding. The museum is largely run by a group of volunteers – but still needs to meet bills and overheads even when the building is closed.

A Crowd Funding appeal has now been launched to help save the Pen Museum.

Andy Munro, chairman of the Pen Museum, said: “The visitors we see to the Pen Museum include many families and school children as well as attracting many international tourists.

"The city’s Pen Museum is unique and is an integral part of Birmingham’s history and attractions. It would be a great loss to Birmingham’s great story of enterprise that reached across the world.

“The museum has a great future as a source of education and entertainment for so many young people as their world becomes more digital. Our sights are clear on how we can improve the museum into the future as we embrace the new world of communications."

Mr Munro added: "Being an independent museum of charitable status we rely extensively on the regular income from visitors to keep the museum open.

"We have therefore set up a Crowd Funder page and are asking people to donate just £2 to help us save an incredible piece of Birmingham’s history."

To donate, visit www.crowdfunder.co.uk/support-the-pen-museum.