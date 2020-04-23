Call for Ludlow Market to reopen

The suggestion comes following the success of a pop-up food shop that has served the town while maintaining acceptable social distancing.

Shropshire Councillor for Ludlow North, Andy Boddington, said: "By all accounts, the pop-up Local to Ludlow shop was a great success, with Tish Dockerty and family running out of stuff to sell. Social distancing was maintained in a friendly and disciplined way. In the light of this success, I think Ludlow Town Council should look again at opening a social distanced market."

Cllr Boddington believes it is important to give Ludlow's regular market traders the opportunity to conduct business, and said that providing the appropriate rules were followed, "it could work".

"We should do all we can to support the local traders that make our town centre and market such a success," he said.

"Some regular traders on the market felt it was unfair that Local to Ludlow could trade but they weren’t being offered a pop-up market. In my view these traders should be given the opportunity to trade in the market square.

"Shrewsbury Indoor Market is open, with strict social distancing in place. I don’t see why we can’t do the same for Ludlow Market.

"It would be necessary to use tape and barriers to enclose the market, and to have stewards to control entry on a ‘count them all in, count them all out' basis. A one-way system would need to be in place. Social distancing would need to be chalked out. Only around half the market could be used. But it could work. I think we should try it."

Cllr Boddington said that with many events in Ludlow cancelled for the next three months, it is important for the town's economy to be boosted where possible.

"We know that shoppers can act responsibly," he said.

"We also know that we want our long-standing traders to survive during this unprecedented emergency.

"We don’t know when lockdown will end or what the exit strategy will be. With most events in Ludlow cancelled for the next three months, we need to do all we can to boost the economy of our town."