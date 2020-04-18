Zoo pays tribute to NHS workers with latest arrival

Staff at the leading conservation charity are celebrating after welcoming the arrival of a male Kirk's Dik-Dik recently.

The small antelope, from East Africa, was born over the Bank Holiday weekend during the coronavirus lockdown. It is the third baby for mother Pogo Jr, who was born at the zoo in 2018, and father Charlie, who has been a resident since 2017.

Staff at Twycross Zoo asked supporters to help name the new arrival – hosting an online poll on Thursday night(16) to coincide with NHS Day and Clap for Carers.

The options were George, Samuel or Robert after surrounding NHS hospitals – George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust, Samuel Johnson Community Hospital and Sir Robert Peele Community Hospital in recognition for the NHS frontline staff fighting Covid-19.

The winning name was George, with more than 300 votes on the Facebook post.

Twycross Zoo recently launched its vital fundraising appeal to help keep it afloat while it is closed to the public during the coronavirus outbreak. It costs £650,000, at a minimum, per month to run Twycross Zoo, donations can be made by visiting www.twycrosszoo.org/donate.