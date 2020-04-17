Menu

Père David deer calves born at West Midland Safari Park

By Dayna Farrington

Staff at Bewdley's West Midland Safari Park are celebrating after welcoming two baby Père David deer calves.

One of the Père David deer calves born at West Midland Safari Park

Père David’s deer are classed as ‘extinct in the wild’ by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

But due to breeding programmes, they have been reintroduced in some areas.

A spokesman for West Midland Safari Park said: "We have two new babies at the Park! Welcome to our Père David deer calves.

"They are great swimmers, and love to forage on grass and aquatic plants."

The unusual deer are called ‘sze pu shiang’ in their native China, which translates as ‘none of the four’. This refers to the deer’s appearance, as it looks like it has the antlers of a deer, camel’s neck, hooves of a cow and a donkey-like tail.

West Midland Safari Park is currently closed to visitors amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Dayna Farrington

By Dayna Farrington
Senior reporter based at Wolverhampton

Reporter for the Express & Star based at Wolverhampton.

