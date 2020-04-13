Easter eggs gifted to RAF museum

The packages have gone to families across the county and came after Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service contacted the council to see if they wanted 2,500 eggs the museum had to give away.

The eggs were split with neighbouring Telford & Wrekin Council and Karen Bradshaw, Acting Interim Chief Executive at Shropshire Council, said they were thrilled at the donation.

She said: "We are delighted to be able to accept this kind donation from RAF Museum Cosford. We received a call from Shropshire Fire & Rescue to see if we had use for 2,500 chocolate eggs in total.

“Following conversations with Telford & Wrekin Council, we decided to split these eggs so half will be going to children in need in Telford.

“We are in very challenging times and it’s great that we are able to work with partner organisations to make things a little easier for residents and to bring smiles to children’s faces.”

Ella Hewitt, the RAF Museum's public events manager said the eggs had initially been ordered for the Easter holidays at the venue.

She said: "We didn’t want these going to waste, so we contacted our friends at the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service to help us spread a little joy around Telford and the wider Shropshire area."