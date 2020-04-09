Menu

English Heritage team member offers sanctuary to sheep

By Daniel Morris | Telford | Attractions | Published:

An English Heritage team member has gone above his usual duties to offer a home to three rare sheep during the Covid-19 crisis.

The trio have plenty of space to move around in

The Ryeland sheep were destined for Boscobel House, Bishop's Wood – the famous civil war hiding place of King Charles II. But due to the coronavirus outbreak, they are currently residing at the home of head of gardens and landscapes for English heritage, John Watkins.

The three one-year-old ewes were due to take up residence in Boscobel’s newly represented Victorian farm buildings, but when delays due to the Covid-19 crisis prevented their arrival, John stepped in to look after them.

The Ryland sheep were destined for Boscobel House

He said: “The sheep weren’t too sure about their surroundings when they first arrived, but now they’ve settled down and are starting to explore the field.

"They are very tame and come when called, although we haven’t named them yet. It’s all very unusual – in my job I normally look after English Heritage’s historic gardens, I didn’t think I’d ever be taking sheep home with me.”

The three Ryland sheep are currently at home in Jon's back garden

While English Heritage’s historic properties across the country remain closed, many of its curators, conservators and experts are continuing to work from home.

A spokesperson said: "Until it is safe for them to reopen, there is still essential work which must continue to care for these important buildings, monuments and their collections."

