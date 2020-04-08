Red pandas tuck into a tasty treat at Drayton Manor

Tika the red panda enjoyed her pepper kebab in the park this week while being looked after by a rotation of zoo keepers who are continuing to keep the animals safe and entertained while the park is closed to visitors.

The Staffordshire theme park is one of many attractions closed to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

A statement released from the attraction said: "Following recent advice from the Government surrounding coronavirus, we are deeply saddened to announce that Drayton Manor Park and Hotel will temporarily close until further notice.

"We will continue to closely monitor the situation over the next few weeks and respond, with speed, to any changes.

"This has not been an easy decision to make and we appreciate all the support from guests, employees and suppliers that are also feeling the impact of this Worldwide situation.

Managing director, William Bryan, added: “This isn’t a decision we have taken lightly, especially as 2020 is our 70th anniversary year, but one we had to make in light of Covid-19 and the Government’s social distancing policies.

“As a family business, the health and wellbeing of our guests and staff remain a priority.

"We need to not only allow staff and their families to self-isolate if necessary, but also protect the future of the park financially”

“These are difficult times for everyone. We thank all of our customers for their support over the past 70 years and look forward to welcoming people back to Drayton Manor Park later in 2020.”