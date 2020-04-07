Join a virtual walking tour of Birmingham’s famous landmarks

The new virtual tour is available to book on the Visit Birmingham tourism website.

Organisers say it is the only experience you can still take part in in Birmingham during the coronavirus lockdown.

The tours have been produced by Positively Birmingham walking tours who have had to cancel all their real tours, following Government guidance. The first tour explores central squares in the city and looks at the history of Birmingham, as well as the present day city.

Jonathan Berg, partner at Positively Birmingham walking tours, said: "We had to cancel a lot of pre-bookings for tours in coming months just as our city centre walking tours were really taking off.

"We were given an award at the West Midlands Tourism Awards one week and had closed up the shop just 10 days later. So, with no real tours to run we had plenty of time to invest in the idea of a self-guided walk – which is also a fantastic walk to do as a virtual tour of the city from the safety of your own home."

To book free tickets, visit www.visitbirmingham.com.