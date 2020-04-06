Easter 2020: Top places to take the kids in the Midlands and Shropshire

In no particular order, here are our top picks of the best places to take this kids during the holidays in the Midlands and Shropshire:

Cadbury World, Birmingham

Learn more about the treat that we all love to enjoy at Easter - chocolate.

At Cadbury World you can discover where the legendary chocolate was founded, watch in awe as the expert chocolatiers do wonders with the chocolate, and maybe even get a few free samples along the way.

West Midland Safari Park, Bewdley

Get up-close and personal with some of your favourite creatures at West Midland Safari Park

As well as the safari drive-through, the park features an interactive discovery trail, Lorikeet Landing bird feeding, Ice Age walk-through attraction, shows and talks throughout the day and theme park rides.

Among the many animals are white rhino, giraffes, sambar and Philippine spotted deer and lions.

You can also step into a scary but exhilarating Jurassic Park set in the Land of the Living Dinosaur.

Cannock Chase Forest

Cannock Chase Forest is an area of outstanding natural beauty, comprised of a mixture of woodland, open heathland and the remains of early industry.

The area has much to offer in the way of outdoor adventure, with bike and hiking trails for those of all fitness levels in a beautiful setting

Go Ape at the Chase offers an above-ground playground for adults and children with zip-wires, Tarzan swings and a variety of obstacles. For those less-inclined towards heights, Go Ape also offers all-terrain Segways for hire to explore the area off-road.

The Chase also has an adventure play area, camping, caravanning, barbecue areas, orienteering and horse riding on offer for all the family.

Dudley Zoo

If you want to see more than rabbits and chicks this Easter, take a trip to Dudley Zoo.

The historical site offers all sorts of animal fun including a Lemur Walkthrough, interactive talks and feeds, and a range of beautiful exotic animals to admire such as Asiatic black bears, Bornean orangutans, giraffes and lions.

The zoo also offers a number of meets and greets and other animal experiences with many of their resident creatures, along with eerie ghost events and arachnophobia workshops.

Hoo Farm Animal Kingdom, Telford

Home to big carcal and serval cats, there’s always something going on at Hoo Farm Animal Kingdom.

You can get up close and personal with various farmyard critters, meerkats, and one of the UK's only giant flying squirrels on public display.

The farm at Preston on the Weald Moors has daily events and programmes available for all the family such as feeding lambs, goats, deers and the famous sheep steeple chase.

Bear Grylls Adventure, Birmingham

Test your survival skills at the Bear Grylls Adventure this Easter.

It is a first-of-its-kind adventure attraction - perfect for everyone in the family and all levels of fitness.

The attraction starts with Basecamp, made up of four team and individual challenge created and inspired by Bear’s own military experiences and past adventures across the globe.

There's also the tricky survival maze, assault course, archery and escape room.

And if they aren't enough, there are also five hero activities to add onto your package, including a shark diving experience, indoor skydiving, climbing and high ropes.

Black Country Living Museum, Dudley

Join in with 300 years of history at the Black Country Living Museum, where authentic costumes and props take you back to Victorian England.

Rain or shine there is something to do.

Step into the rebuilt shops and homes and peruse their wares, go underground to the spooky mine, ride vintage transport, taste traditional fish and chips and go back to school with a lesson in the schoolhouse.

You will be greeted by traditional characters in period costumes that bring the experience to life and supervise regular events and talks held throughout the day.

Escape Live, Birmingham

If rain is threatening to dampen your Easter plans, enjoy a day of exhilarating fun at Escape Live.

Escape Live is a team-building escame room exercise, perfect for families or groups. Discover skills you never knew you had as you and your group work together to crack the clues hidden around the room and eventually escape.

The rules? You have 60 minutes and can bring up to four friends.

What happens after the 60 minutes? You’ll have to find out for yourself.

Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre, Craven Arms

The award-winning Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre is perfect for a family day out.

Fly over the Shropshire hills in a panoramic film, learn all about the wonders of the nearby landscape and meet the centre's larger-than-life woolly mammoth.

The attraction is free to enter and is surrounded by beautiful countryside.

Park Hall Farm, Oswestry

While this is a superb place to take the kids to see the animals in the sun, Park Hall Farm also offers a range of indoor play areas - perfect for rainy days.

Its Warren Playbarn boasts nets, slides and ropes, while the Main Arena Playbarn offers bouncy castles and toy tractors.

There is also the Monkey Business Adventure Playground, the Water Blaster Game and the Demon Drop Slide - plenty to keep the youngsters entertained.

RAF Museum, Cosford

In the mood for a dose of history?

With fully preserved aircrafts and plenty of interactive things to do, Cosford's RAF Museum is a safe bet for great indoor day out.

Thinktank, Birmingham

Birmingham's Thinktank is an award-winning science museum at Millennium Point.

From steam engines and talking robots to gurgling guts and a chocolate wrapping machine, Thinktank has more than 200 hands-on displays on science and technology.

Visitors can also take a walk around the Science Garden, or marvel at the wonders of the universe in the Planetarium.

During weekends and school holidays hot and cold food is available in the Thinktank cafe, including a children’s menu and a range of healthy main meals.

There is also a coffee cart, Secret Garden kiosk, and a gift shop filled with scientific goodies.

Erasmus Darwin House, Lichfield

Nestled in Lichfield’s Cathedral Close, Darwin House is an independent, accredited museum that was once the family home of doctor, inventor and published poet Erasmus Darwin.

Erasmus Darwin was the grandfather of celebrated naturalist Charles Darwin.

You can learn all about the medicinal qualities of plants with which Erasmus treated his patients, uncover his theories and inventions, as well as enjoy numerous interactive exhibits.

National Sea Life Centre, Birmingham

Dive to the deepest depths of our ocean without having to get your feet wet at Birmingham's National Sea Life Centre.

With more than 60 exhibits including the penguin ice adventure and shark tunnel, there's plenty of aquatic creatures for you to see up close.

There are talks and feeding shows throughout the day, as well as opportunities to meet some of your favourite creatures.