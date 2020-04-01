It’s lockdown: Discovery Centre's Lego figures retreat to the store cupboard

Master model builder at the children’s attraction, Michele Thompson, meticulously removed the figures from a Lego replica of Birmingham city just moments before the centre closed its doors to the public for the final time.

Once a bustling scene made of more than 1.5 million bricks, the images reflect the surreal atmosphere felt within cities across the country with millions of workers being told to stay inside.

Michelle said: “We’re releasing the images now as we want to support the message of how important it is to stay inside.

“It was a sad moment taking the mini figures out but we felt it was the right move. The mini city was filled with tourists, school groups, commuters and construction workers but the reality is, is that when you step outside in the real world you don’t see any of that. Our streets are empty and the roads are quiet. Whilst we are closed, the figures will be stored safely in our workshop and it really will be a huge celebration when we can decorate Miniland with its residents again. We’ll definitely be feeling a sense of pride.”

Miniland houses the regions most popular buildings and landmarks in Lego form including Birmingham Library, Warwick Castle and Spaghetti Junction.

Now left bare, the display will be topped back up ahead of the centre re-opening.

The centre closed its doors to the public on March 20 for the first since opening in summer 2018 in order to further contain the virus. Guests can keep up-to-date with the centre’s activities and news on re-opening online or on social media.