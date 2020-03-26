Top college reveals some secrets to its success during writer’s tour

A feature writer from a national daily newspaper spent half a day at Acton Burnell-based Concord as part of an independent schools’ guide.

As a result, a 1,000 word article on what is described as a ‘highly academic school’ has appeared describing the ethos of the college and how ‘good mental health underpins everything’. The article highlights the small classes, from seven to 16, the healthy competition encouraged by Concord’s house system and how children assume responsibility via the ‘peer mentoring scheme’. For example, by training as a ‘student listener.’ The availability of activities, from horse riding to badminton, are featured along with how last year Concord launched its elite sports programme to nurture talent.

Eligible students receive personal training, nutritional advice, access to physiotherapy, psychology and sports mentoring.

The feature describes how nationalities are brought together through education and that every culture and identity is celebrated.

“Each child is a valued member of the Concordian family – and what a warm, impressive and successful family it is,” the article in The Daily Telegraph adds.