Ludlow Market and play areas closed due to Covid-19 crisis

Following the Prime Minister's announcement on Monday, along with official advice, Ludlow Town Council has chosen to temporarily close the town's market as of today.

A spokesperson said: "Ludlow Town Council has kept the evolving Covid-19 situation under review, and has listened to advice from national organisations and local experts. It is with much sadness that the decision has been made to temporarily close Ludlow’s 900-year-old market and stop all trading from Wednesday, March 25.

"Thank you to all the loyal customers and traders for their support in these difficult times. Ludlow has a very strong market tradition, and every year it’s local support that sees it through the winter to emerge into the spring.

"There will be other years for the market to bloom, but for the time being it will remain dormant. The situation will be reviewed on a regular basis."

As instructed by the Government, Ludlow Town Council has also closed all of its play areas.

"We would encourage youngsters and parents to co-operate with this closure," said the spokesperson. "Everyone needs to stay at home except for infrequent visits to shops for provisions, medical need, to exercise once a day, or to assist those who are vulnerable."

The town council is currently keeping public toilets open at Smithfield car park and Castle Street car park from 10.30am to 5pm. "We are mindful they are well-used throughout the day by bus and delivery drivers," the spokesperson added.