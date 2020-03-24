Explore Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery from home with virtual tours

The online tour allows people to click and explore the city centre attraction online.

A representative from the attraction tweeted: "On this tour you can wander around our art galleries, and no one is standing in the way of your favourite painting."

Various tours are available on the gallery's website, including The Round Room, Industrial Gallery and Edwardian Tearooms, Art Galleries, the Staffordshire Hoard Galleries and History Galleries.

Filmed in summer 2019, these four tours show users all the art and history galleries in the museum.

