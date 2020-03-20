Alton Towers 2020 opening postponed

The Staffordshire attraction, set to open today, will now remain closed until further notice due to 'recent updates from the government'.

A statement from the park said: "Further to recent updates from the Government on the response to the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak, we have taken the very difficult decision to postpone the opening of Alton Towers Resort Theme Park [and to close our Hotels and support offices] as a precautionary measure.

"While we have been looking forward to welcoming visitors this weekend, we believe that this decision is the right thing to protect the health and wellbeing of our employees and guests."

The attraction said that guests due to stay at the park between March 19 and April 25 will be contacted by the Short Breaks team.

Guests are also advised to use the Manage My Booking area of the Short Breaks website to cancel your booking and receive a refund, or to choose a voucher to be used to rebook at a later date during the 2020 season.

Bookings after April 25 are not yet affected.

Tickets to visit Alton Towers between March 21 and April 25 will be valid for use on any date during the 2020 season, excluding fireworks events on November 6 to 8.

