Oswestry's historic fire pump on public display for first time - with video

Councillor John Price, the town's mayor, usually found behind the wheel of a bus, took the reins of the horse drawn appliance when he officially unveiled it at the British Ironwork Centre.

The Victorian fire appliance, which belongs to Oswestry Town Council, was presented to the town of Oswestry on behalf of the volunteer fire brigade by Mrs A Wynne Corrie in 1887, the Jubilee year of Queen Victoria.

It had been kept, hidden from public view, at Oswestry's fire station,until the fire service said it needed the space it took up to do breathing apparatus training.

'Hidden' Victorian fire pump on show in Oswestry

James Lewis, crew manager in the town, said: "This is a beautiful, historical piece of fire service equipment but unfortunately we did not have anywhere to put it on display or to store."

British Ironwork centre chairman Clive Knowles said that he had been proud to offer the fire appliance the spotlight it deserved.

"It’s been kept in darkness for years and now it can be seen and admired by the public and also finally used as an educational tool, perfect for heritage and history lessons."

Councillor Price said: "It is an absolutely stunning and historic piece that we are proud to have in Oswestry. We are delighted that the Ironwork Centre can now display it as it should be seen."

He said Oswestry was lucky to still have its own fire crews based in the town.