Free admission for Mother's Day at Ironbridge museums

As a thank you to mothers across Shropshire, the Ironbridge Gorge Museums is offering all mums a free day out at any of the ten museums when accompanied by anyone paying a full-priced ticket.

Visitors can enjoy the rich artistry of ceramic art and design dating back to 1840 in the Jackfield Tile Museum, while learning about iron and the invention of the great material that changed the course of the world in the Coalbrookdale Museum of Iron.

The Furnace Kitchen is also open on the sites and is offering a free glass of prosecco with a special lunch designed by celebrity chef, Marcus Bean.

To find out more about the Mother's Day offers and the numerous museums available to visit, go to ironbridge.org.uk/events/family-events/mothers-day/.