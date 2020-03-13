Crufts to return to Birmingham for 2021

Crufts will be held at the NEC from March 11 to 14 after more than 27,000 dogs descended on the venue for this year's event.

Maisie, a wire-haired dachshund, was named Best In Show at this year's four-day show.

Highlights from Crufts 2020

READ MORE:

Maisie, who came up trumps in the hound category, came out on top ahead of seven other finalists, including Pixie the Kerry blue terrier, Frankie the miniature poodle and Zokni, an old English sheepdog.

On top of the Best in Show competition, Crufts boasts a number of stalls and demonstrations for dog lovers to enjoy across four days dedicated to terriers and hounds, toy and utility dogs, gundogs, and working and pastoral breeds.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.