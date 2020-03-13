Oswestry circus girl Nia steps into the ring for death-defying motorbike stunt - with video

The 16-year-old will take her place in the death defying Globe motorbike riders act, inside the metal globe with one of the motorcyclists performing 360 degree acrobatics on the bike.

Nia, whose grandparents and other family still live in Oswestry, says she had no fear of getting hurt in the globe, putting her full trust in skilled rider, Vesko.

Alongside her will be fellow circus member, RoseyDelarue.

Usually one of the jugglers in the circus Nia said: "As with juggling I am always nervous when I step into the ring. But once the act starts I absolutely love it. I would trust Vesko with my life."

Watch Nia in the Globe:

Nia takes on Circus Funtasia challenge in her home town

Nia was born into circus life, her mum Tracey, leaving Oswestry as a young woman to start a new life in the big top.

"It's the only life I have known and it is a great one," she said.

Advertising

"When I was younger I would travel round primary schools wherever the circus was. But when I got to secondary school I became home schooled. You just have to work hard and keep on top of your studies."

As well as performing in the ring, Nia is also responsible for all the sound systems during the 90-minute spectacular - and runs the Circus Funtasia website.

Death-defying

"I love coming to Oswestry as I get the chance to see my family. When we are on the road, travelling, the circus troupe is my family."

Advertising

Circus Funtasia has a modern array of aerial and acrobatic acts. The show has no animals, preferring to pick the best human talent from around the world.

Top of the bill are the death-defying Globe motorbike riders who criss-cross 360 degrees around their metal cage. Travelling at speeds of up to 40mph they miss each other by millimetres.

The show also features upside-down sky-walking, rhythmic drumming, a ‘bolas’ performance inspired by Argentinian hunting rituals, a real Harley Quinn who juggles knives on a Segway, acrobatic stunts on the Wheel of Death, a magical genie, fire-eaters, and mesmerising foot-juggling.

Circus Funtasia performs twice daily at the Circus Big Top in Oswestry Showground from 13 -22 nd March. For tickets and more information visit circusfuntasia.co.uk